Flathead County Air Quality Alert Remains With Some Relief on the Horizon

Despite the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) air quality alert remaining in effect for Flathead and Lincoln counties through Wednesday at 9 a.m., some areas already saw improvement as of Tuesday morning, with Columbia Falls and Libby downgrading from unhealthy to moderate particulate level ratings.

Even with numerous active wildfires burning in the state, the bulk of the surface smoke over Montana continues to be the result of massive wildfires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the DEQ’s Aug. 11 smoke forecast.

Active fire weather in Montana is expected to continue through Tuesday as hot, dry, and windy conditions will bring elevated fire weather to the region, leading to rapid fire spread on established and emerging wildfires.

Better air quality is expected on Wednesday as an area of low pressure pushes into the state; at the same time, monsoonal moisture will surge north into Montana, according to the smoke forecast. Clouds, cooler temperatures and scattered precipitation will help to ease fire behavior and reduce smoke production. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday night and early Thursday, which should further help provide relief from dense surface smoke.

The best window for widespread beneficial rainfall for the region is between Wednesday night and Thursday, with a southwesterly flow returning to the state between Friday and the weekend.

“This should bring daily chances for showers and thunderstorms,” the DEQ smoke forecast states. “Despite the precipitation, this is unlikely to be the season ending event many of us hoped for.”

Road signage on an edge of the Skillet Fire near Olney on Aug. 4, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

West of Olney, firefighting teams continue to make progress on the 3,321-acre Skillet Fire.

As of Monday morning, the Skillet Fire was 28% contained, with 569 personnel working to control the blaze. Firefighters reported making progress in increasing containment along the southern perimeter through mop-up operations.

Despite difficult terrain, teams continue to build firelines around the southern and eastern perimeter. Existing terrain features and roads including Martin Creek Road, Alder Creek, Robinson Creek drainage and Twin Meadows Creek, as well as the East Fork fire scar, are being used as foundations to build line from.

“Crews have evaluated many direct and indirect control-line options and are constructing lines where conditions provide for both firefighter safety and a high probability of success,” an update from Great Basin Incident Management Team 7 stated. “Resources remain diligent in their efforts to improve and secure existing control lines using hose lays.”

Evacuation orders were downgraded to a warning for the Good Creek, Alder Creek, and Greg Creek areas on Friday afternoon.

Closure orders for the Flathead and Kootenai National Forests remain in effect to provide for public and firefighter safety during ongoing fire suppression and repair activities. A security checkpoint will remain in place to ensure that only residents and property owners are allowed access into the closed area. The closure includes roads, trailheads, trails, day-use areas, and campgrounds — the current closure order can be found here.

WHAT DO THESE CHANGES MEAN FOR NORTHWEST MONTANA? We’re committed to highlighting our great outdoors and the policies and conversations shaping it. And you can help! Become a member to support more reporting on public lands and keep you and your neighbors in the loop and on the trails.

In Lake County, state parks, fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, and all other lands managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks remain under Stage 1 fire restrictions, enacted by the agency on Aug. 7. The action followed Stage 1 restrictions put in place by Lake County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, campfires are generally prohibited unless an exemption is in place. FWP sites in Lake County are exempt because campfires are only allowed in the designated steel fire grates provided at those locations. Outside of these designated rings, campfires aren’t allowed.

Smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles or buildings, developed recreation sites, or areas at least three feet in diameter that are cleared of all flammable materials. Cooking is permitted on liquid petroleum gas or propane stoves that can be turned off.

For updates on FWP restrictions and closures around the state, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

[email protected]