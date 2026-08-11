Pressuring Bankhead to Quit is Bullying, Not Politics

In 2015, Montana passed legislation to address bullying, although it was primarily to deal with school-related bullying situations. Little did anyone expect in 2026 there would be an onslaught of bullying trying to get the elected winner of the Montana Democratic Senate primary (Alani Bankhead) to withdraw. Why? To somehow favor a candidate who chose to run as an independent. It is shocking and disappointing. Not much more to say except I support elections (not selections) and hope voters will see through this. Having served 16 years in the Montana Legislature (and also lost a statewide race), I am a firm believer in elections and the democratic process. When folks ask my opinion, I like to joke that “no one really cares what I think” – not even my adult children! Instead, think for yourselves and ignore the bullying; it’s anti-Montanan.

Kim Gillan

Red Lodge