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Letter

Forstag is the Working-class Voice Montana’s Western District Needs

Sam will make meaningful and lasting differences in Congress

By Abigail St. Lawrence

I first got to know Sam Forstag working in the Legislature together on affordable housing, public education, healthcare, and constitutional liberties in Montana. Even as a student lobbyist at the University of Montana, Sam was a wonderful force for change in this state. Since then, I’ve gotten to know Sam as a smokejumper, a union leader, and most of all, a great friend. 

People like Sam are rare in Congress—working-class people who want to make real change happen. Sam will make meaningful and lasting differences in Congress for regular people like you and me. Vote for Sam Forstag for Montana’s next Western Congressperson fighting for working-class Montanans!

Abigail St. Lawrence
Great Falls

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