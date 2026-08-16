Montana Stories Show Why Social Security is Earned, Not Given

This August marks the 91st anniversary of Social Security, and for generations of Americans – and more than 258,600 Montanans today – it has provided financial security and independence after a lifetime of work.

Recently, AARP Montana asked Montanans a simple question: What was your first job, and how old were you when you started working? The responses offered a powerful reminder of something often lost in today’s political debates: Social Security is not a handout. It is earned.

The people who responded described lives defined by hard work. Many started working long before they were old enough to vote – and often before they were old enough to drive.

They told us about picking rye, onions and strawberries, stacking hay, milking cows, pumping gas, washing dishes, waiting tables, serving snow cones, and working as grocery clerks, lifeguards and carhops.

Several had paper routes by age 11 or 12. One respondent recalled picking up potatoes for 25 cents per 100-pound bag. A Montanan who drove a popsicle cart at age 15 saved enough money to buy a motorcycle with $500 in quarters.

The jobs were different, but the story was the same: responsibility, perseverance and work.

Many respondents also remembered the moment they began paying into Social Security.

One Billings resident recalled delivering newspapers and receiving their first paycheck with a Social Security deduction at age 12. An East Helena resident remembered obtaining a Social Security card at age 15 for a job as a ranch hand and stocker, writing, “I’ve contributed ever since.”

Another respondent from Kalispell shared that they have worked for 52 years, including decades as a childcare and private care provider. For 39 years, they paid both the employer and employee share of Social Security taxes while self-employed.

These stories illustrate a simple truth: Americans contribute to Social Security throughout their working lives. The benefits they receive are not charity. They are earned through decades of work and payroll contributions.

That is exactly what Social Security was designed to do.

For generations, the program has helped workers retire with dignity while providing vital benefits to survivors and people with disabilities. In Montana, Social Security helps older adults pay for groceries, utilities, housing and healthcare. For many, it is the foundation of their retirement income and the key to maintaining independence.

A new AARP survey confirms how important the program remains. Americans across the political spectrum overwhelmingly value Social Security, with 95% of Republicans, 98% of Democrats and 93% of Independents saying it is important to the financial security of all Americans.

At the same time, Americans are concerned about its future. Nearly eight in 10 worry that Social Security may not provide enough income during retirement.

That concern underscores why Congress must act.

Lawmakers from both parties need to come together to strengthen Social Security, close the program’s long-term financing gap, and ensure Americans can continue to access the benefits they have earned through a lifetime of work. Congress has the power – and the responsibility – to address these challenges through the regular legislative process, with full debate, transparency and accountability.

The Montanans who shared their stories have kept their promise. They started working young, paid into the system for decades, and contributed to their communities. They deserve confidence that Social Security will be there for them, their children and their grandchildren.

As voters head to the polls this fall, Social Security should be top of mind. Ask candidates where they stand. Ask them what they will do to protect and strengthen a program that millions depend on.

Because behind every Social Security check is a lifetime of work – a paper carrier, a farm worker, a waitress, a mechanic, a ranch hand or a concession worker who earned every dollar.

Tim Summers is the state director for AARP Montana.