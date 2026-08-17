Aug. 8: ‘Poked or Stabbed or Something’

Sunday, Aug. 9

2:04 a.m. A trio of guys wearing shorts were “hooting and hollering” as they vandalized street signs.

12:26 p.m. An old man wearing a cowboy hat looked like he was doing the “dementia shuffle.”

6:10 p.m. Juveniles refused to leave the drive thru.

Saturday, Aug. 8

9:35 p.m. The neighbor’s Great Pyrenees was disrupting a garage sale.

11:03 a.m. A mysterious suitcase was left unattended near the pavilion.

12:14 p.m. The raccoon was terrifying a resident and her cat.

9:33 p.m. A teenager riding a minibike was harassing a pedestrian who suffered from a heart condition.

11:46 p.m. A guy didn’t “feel right” after getting “poked or stabbed or something.”

Monday, Aug. 10

10:33 a.m. A caller reported some guys were creepy, but a police officer disagreed.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

1:14 p.m. A group of transients confirmed a minivan had in fact been “driving pretty fast” on the Parkline Trail.

Sunday, Aug. 16

2:59 a.m. A drunk teenager threw a Twisted Tea at resident from an apartment complex parking lot.

9:05 a.m. A person who walked into a store with a gallon of milk was accused of theft.

10:00 a.m. A domestic dispute ensued in the middle of Sunday yard work.

Monday, Aug. 17

5:32 a.m. A grandmother did not like the company her grandson was keeping.

Saturday, Aug. 15

2:19 p.m. A driver is willing to kill another driver “if he has to.”

3:11 p.m. A fairgrounds traffic director was not doing a good job.

7:23 p.m. A guy was tired of the neighbor playing music “he is not interested in listening to.”

10:16 p.m. There was noise coming from the “known drug house.”

12:16 a.m. Somebody’s ex-wife did not like him hanging out with another woman at the fair.