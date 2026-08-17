Aug. 8: ‘Poked or Stabbed or Something’

Sunday, Aug. 9
2:04 a.m. A trio of guys wearing shorts were “hooting and hollering” as they vandalized street signs.
12:26 p.m. An old man wearing a cowboy hat looked like he was doing the “dementia shuffle.”
6:10 p.m. Juveniles refused to leave the drive thru.
Saturday, Aug. 8
9:35 p.m. The neighbor’s Great Pyrenees was disrupting a garage sale.
11:03 a.m. A mysterious suitcase was left unattended near the pavilion.
12:14 p.m. The raccoon was terrifying a resident and her cat.
9:33 p.m. A teenager riding a minibike was harassing a pedestrian who suffered from a heart condition.
11:46 p.m. A guy didn’t “feel right” after getting “poked or stabbed or something.”
Monday, Aug. 10
10:33 a.m. A caller reported some guys were creepy, but a police officer disagreed.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
1:14 p.m. A group of transients confirmed a minivan had in fact been “driving pretty fast” on the Parkline Trail.
Sunday, Aug. 16
2:59 a.m. A drunk teenager threw a Twisted Tea at resident from an apartment complex parking lot.
9:05 a.m. A person who walked into a store with a gallon of milk was accused of theft.
10:00 a.m. A domestic dispute ensued in the middle of Sunday yard work.
Monday, Aug. 17
5:32 a.m. A grandmother did not like the company her grandson was keeping.
Saturday, Aug. 15
2:19 p.m. A driver is willing to kill another driver “if he has to.”
3:11 p.m. A fairgrounds traffic director was not doing a good job.
7:23 p.m. A guy was tired of the neighbor playing music “he is not interested in listening to.”
10:16 p.m. There was noise coming from the “known drug house.”
12:16 a.m. Somebody’s ex-wife did not like him hanging out with another woman at the fair.