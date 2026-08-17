Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell

Where: 110 Prairie Lane

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,263

This 2.97-acre property pairs a three-bedroom main home with a one-bedroom guest cabin, ideal for visitors, or a home office. Smith Valley views stretch from the wraparound deck, and a fenced pasture is ready for horses. Inside, a wood-burning stove and a loft with bonus room round out the main house’s flexible layout. Real Broker, LLC

MLS Number: 30076105

Coram

Where: 984 Seville Lane

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,280

Bordering more than 1.1 million acres of Forest Service land just 15 minutes from Glacier National Park’s west entrance, this cabin on 10.05 acres offers seclusion with no covenants or zoning restrictions. The main level includes a bedroom and bath, with a loft bedroom above and a partially finished walk-out basement below. A detached shop adds room for gear and vehicles. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

MLS Number: 30075823

Columbia Falls

Where: 694 Boulder Ridge Trail

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,462

Set on nearly 11 wooded acres centrally located between Columbia Falls, Bigfork, and Kalispell, this three-bedroom home offers a peaceful, private setting with long-term potential. The main level includes an open great room and kitchen, while an upper retreat with its own bath suits guests or extended family. An unfinished basement leaves room to expand. Howe Realty, Inc.

MLS Number: 30075664

Somers

Where: 121 & 135 Boon Road

Price: $749,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,592

Just steps from Flathead Lake, this property pairs a fully updated four-bedroom main home with a fully remodeled guest house, ideal for multigenerational living or rental income. The main house’s upper suite takes in lake views, while the detached guest house has its own kitchen, vaulted living area, and fenced yard. Short-term rentals are allowed. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30069851

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].