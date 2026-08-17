Get to Know Sam Forstag Before You Believe the Attack Ads

As we get down to the wire, it is more important than ever to get the word out about Sam Forstag’s campaign for Montana’s 1st Congressional District. I am writing to reach those who may not know Sam, or who may have never voted for a Democrat before.

This race is about having a voice in Congress that speaks for all Montanans—not just the well-connected. You are going to hear all kinds of attacks on Sam, funded by billionaire-backed dark-money PACs trying to scare you with false claims. But that is the same old game.

Do yourself a favor: go hear Sam speak. He is constantly traveling the district, speaking at town halls, gatherings, and events. And he loves meeting one-on-one. Talk to him, share your concerns, and ask about his concrete plans to lower housing costs, protect mobile home residents from predatory private equity groups, expand healthcare access, and defend our public lands.

For too long, we have elected millionaires to Washington expecting them to look out for us. It is time to send one of our own. Sam’s spent his whole life working hard for what he’s got. He’s a union leader who understands the struggle to make ends meet, drives a 40-year-old Toyota van, and spends his summers jumping out of airplanes as a wildland firefighter.

Montana needs Sam Forstag. Look beyond the attack ads, get to know Sam, and do what Montanans do best: go with your gut.

Joe Tralongo

Missoula