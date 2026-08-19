Flathead Valley Community College Announces Top Four Finalists for President and Public Information Sessions

Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) has narrowed its presidential search down to four candidates in preparation for current president Jane Karas’ departure at the end of the year. On Wednesday, FVCC announced Dr. Mark Browning, Dr. Daniel R. Czech, Dr. Andrew R. Fields, and Dr. Deborah Kish Stephan as the selected finalists to move forward. The college plans to decide the next president by the end of September.

In tandem with the selection of the finalists, FVCC also announced a series of public information sessions. Each candidate will appear on campus the week of Sept. 14 for an introduction and follow-up Q&A session. FVCC has urged community members to continue their involvement in the search for president and attend each event.

“This presidential search has been guided from the beginning by a deep sense of stewardship and responsibility to Flathead Valley Community College and the communities we served,” said Callie Langhor, chair of the FVCC Board of Trustees and the Presidential Search Committee, in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to introduce four outstanding finalists who each possess strong leadership experience and distinct strengths. We look forward to giving our college and community the opportunity to meet them. As we enter this final phase, we are also honoring the remarkable leadership and traditions that have brought FVCC to this moment while embracing the opportunities that lie ahead,” according to the statement.

The candidates hail from across the country, FVCC said, and each one brings their own extensive track record in higher education administration.

Dr. Mark Browning, who holds a doctorate in Higher Education and Community College Leadership, currently serves as the president and CEO of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. He previously served as College of Western Idaho’s vice president for college relations and as North Idaho College’s vice president for communications and government relations.

As the Dean of the School of Applied Sciences at the University of Mississippi, Dr. Daniel R. Czech holds a degree in Performance Psychology. Before his work with Ole Miss, he was the dean of the College of Health Sciences at Eastern Kentucky University and associate dean at Georgia College.

Andrew R. Fields is the current CEO of the University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene. He earned both an EdD in Educational Administration and Leadership and an MBA in Executive Leadership. Previously, he has held the position of dean of extended education at Shasta College and director of university recreation at Central Washington University.

With a background originally in corporate law, Dr. Deborah Kish Stephens currently serves as campus president of Brandon Campus of Hillsborough College. She has also served as vice president of academic affairs at Northwest Florida State College and vice president and chief operating officer of the National Division at Rio Salado College.

In February, Jane Karas announced she would be stepping down as president after a quarter of a century in the role. Under her leadership, FVCC saw massive growth — expanding its campus to 13 buildings, including a residential hall and the creation of the Wachholz College Center. In an earlier interview with the Beacon, Langhor acknowledged Karas’ positive impact on the college.

“Because of her leadership, this institution is stronger, more responsive to the news of our region, and better-positioned for the future,” Langhor said. “She has guided this college through change, with courage and clarity, always keeping students at the center of every decision.”

Starting in April, FVCC partnered with the Association of Community College Trustees in a rigorous search for qualified candidates, courting public opinion along the way. In keeping with the legacy Karas will leave behind, the college outlined ideal qualities in their presidential profile. Alongside strict requirements like community service and senior-level administrative experience, FVCC outlined a desire for leadership that focused on student and faculty advocacy, building community relationships, and developmental innovation.

As FVCC comes closer to selecting a candidate, it encourages the community to continue to participate by attending the September information sessions and sharing feedback. More information about the search process, on-campus events, and candidates’ background can be found at fvcc.edu/presidential-search.

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