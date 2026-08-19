The Montana Plan (I-194) is the Answer

As we get deeper and deeper into this current election cycle in Montana, we are seeing more and more political ads sponsored by Dark Money that are designed to deceive, disrupt campaigns, create division and contention among political parties and people, and confuse voters.

Our current election laws, thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United vs. FEC (Federal Election Commission) in 2010, opened the floodgate for special interest groups representing wealthy corporations and individuals and enabled them to hide campaign contributions and finance candidates that will cater to their needs over We the People – the hard-working taxpayers who actually fund this country.



These PACs (Political Action Committee) and Super PACs have found clever ways to hide the donors of their organizations by creating non-profits and foundations that do not have to disclose donor contributions, and the political spending has grown to billions of dollars of unknown origins.

They also have great names for their foundations and non-profits that do not match their mission, but deceive voters into thinking they are an organization looking out for the working man, but in reality, the donors are billionaires who want to control this country and not pay taxes on their wealth, or a foreign country with its own interests of governing and controlling the American people—and most Americans are not aware of this.



This unlimited Dark Money spending since the Citizens United vs. FEC ruling diminished the individual’s voice in our politics and made our political system and government dependent on submission to these powerful PAC’s and their agendas. Our elections have been influenced by Dark Money that purchases ads to control a narrative designed by them to influence us into putting a chosen individual into office who will ensure that their corporate interests are achieved.

This country was founded on the principle that We the People have the right of governance – Democracy – not an organization or corporation or a group of ultra-wealthy individuals who perceive themselves better because of a bank statement.



That is why The Montana Plan (I-194) is so very important and must be passed this November. The Montana Plan (I-194) gives elections back to the individual. Corporations would no longer be able to pour millions of dollars of Dark Money into a specific candidate’s campaign in Montana or place ads that deceive the voters about another. Every campaign donation would have to be disclosed, and the public would know where that contribution originated from.



The Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Flathead Chamber of Commerce have publicly stated they are against The Montana Plan (I-194) because it would hurt local small businesses – and that is just not true. Any business owner could contribute to a campaign – as an individual – it would just be available for the public to know. Full disclosure for all. If you have nothing to hide and are contributing financially to a candidate you believe in, why would that be a problem for you?



Montana is still dealing with the effects of millionaire corruption in this state, and We the People who have lived and worked here for generations want our state to remain corruption-free. We want the right to govern ourselves with elected officials who have our best interests at heart over those that do not.

Belinda Holloway lives in Billings.