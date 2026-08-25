Girls on the Run Western Montana Appoint New Executive Director

Girls on the Run Western Montana on Monday announced the appointment of a new executive director, Gerda Reeb, who previously spent more than 20 years as a program director and professor at Flathead Valley Community College.

The nonprofit described Reeb as a “dynamic, mission-driven leader” poised to expand the organization’s reach and inspire more young girls across the region.

“I am so excited to be part of Girls on the Run of Western Montana,” Reeb said in a press release. “Throughout my career, I found great joy in work that helps people grow and realize what they are capable of. I love that this program instills joy, confidence, and life skills that the girls will carry with them beyond the program’s finish line. I look forward to working with our incredible coaches and our generous community of supporters and donors to help Girls on the Run reach even more girls.”

Founded in 1996, Girls on the Run International is a nonprofit that has served more than 2 million girls across North America through evidence-based programming focused on both running and life skills development for third through fifth graders. Girls on the Run Western Montana has served more than 1,200 girls since its founding in 2016.

Through evidence-based programs, dedicated volunteer coaches, and strong community partnerships, Girls on the Run Western Montana combines life-skill development with physical activity to foster confidence, teamwork and healthy habits for life in girls in grades third through eighth.

Gerda Reeb. Courtesy image

In her new role, Reeb will bring a rich background in leading high-impact initiatives, grant administration and community advocacy, the nonprofit said. Previously serving as Dean for Student Success at Whatcom Community College in Washington, Reeb directed pre-college and youth initiatives—including TRIO Upward Bound—and oversaw complex state and federal grant portfolios.

Prior to her work in Washington, Reeb spent more than two decades at Flathead Valley Community College as the Director of Global Programs and Adjunct Professor, Global Literature and Honors Seminars, where she established deep, trust-based relationships with local K-12 school administrators, counselors, and families across Western Montana.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Gerda as our new executive director,” said Amanda Holliday, board chair of Girls on the Run Western Montana. “Gerda brings an incredible blend of executive leadership, deep roots in our local educational community, and a genuine passion for empowering young people. Her vast experience and vision make her exceptionally qualified to lead us into this next chapter, as we look to expand across the region, empowering the girls of Western Montana.”

As a lifelong runner and nonprofit champion, Reeb’s personal passion directly mirrors the core mission of Girls on the Run: inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident, the nonprofit said in a press release.

Reeb’s expertise as a Principal Investigator (PI) on competitive grant proposals, combined with her deep local network and history of collaborative fundraising, equips her to immediately scale the organization’s site locations, volunteer networks and participant reach. In her new role, Reeb will lead strategic growth, oversee regional fundraising and grant development, cultivate local school partnerships and champion inclusive, high-quality program delivery across the organization’s nearly dozen sites in Flathead County.

To learn more about Girls on the Run Western Montana, get involved as a volunteer coach, or support local programming, visitwww.gotrwesternmt.org or contact Amanda Holliday at [email protected].

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