Vote Koch for HD 4

Time is a gift. After 21 years owning our small Columbia Falls home and 25 years dedicated to SD6 as an educator, I’ve witnessed time impact our community. Time connects you to the community. Time rooted in an area invests you in the prosperity of the people, the town, and the land.

In our divided political environment, I am longing for representatives who avoid a personal agenda. I want a representative who asks ALL constituents what is important regardless of party affiliation.

Our candidates for House District 4 offer a definitive choice. One candidate has an agenda and doesn’t live in HD4. The other choice is one who has resided in her district for over 30 years. She has worked in her district for close to 30 years. This time in a place proves investment in our communities. Paula Koch’s devoted time in HD4 demonstrates her commitment toward improving the quality of life for all constituents.

I want a representative who is not concerned with who I voted for in the last elections, but rather a representative who knows their district. I want a representative who strives to meet the needs of those constituents. I want a representative who isn’t running on repetitive talking points, but rather one who asks constituents what issues are concerning taxpayers. Being from Columbia Falls surely links one to an area, as it should, but it’s those who reside in House District 4 who know the current challenges. I want a representative who will work with both sides of the aisle and compromise for the betterment of ALL.

Because of her faithful time in HD4, her long service as an educator, and her commitment to listen to ALL constituents, I’ll vote for Paula Koch.

Join me.

Leslie DiMaio

Columbia Falls