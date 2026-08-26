Where’s the Beef (Coming From?)

Trump announced recently that up to 300,000 metric tons of beef used for ground beef will enter the U.S. without triggering higher, out-of-quota tariffs over the next 90 days. Trump stated the imported meat would be sold 25% below market price. He has not said which country is supplying it, thus flooding the market with mystery meat. He claims this will lower consumer prices while giving American ranchers time to rebuild their herds.

Importing tons of foreign hamburger to lower grocery prices may sound good in the short term, but it does nothing to strengthen America’s cattle industry.

Ranchers can’t simply produce more cattle in 90 days. Rebuilding herds takes years. A friend and local cattleman jokingly said, “I guess my herd will be producing litters now since I’m expected to increase my herd in just 3 months.”

If we want to have lower prices at the grocery store and simultaneously increase American-grown beef, we should give American ranchers incentives to raise more cattle—not undermine the market with increased imports.

Lower prices today shouldn’t come at the expense of a weaker American cattle industry tomorrow.

Find a local rancher and buy Montana beef!

Marsha Zell Anson

Polson