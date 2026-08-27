I make all sorts of sauces to toss with pasta. Some I cook until they slowly reduce, some I can or freeze and others I throw together from whatever’s in the fridge. In summer, my favorite pasta sauces use what’s freshest in the garden and are ready in the time it takes to cook the noodles.

When I’m in grilled vegetable mode, the sauce can even be ready before the pasta, letting me focus on preparing a side dish or enjoying a glass of wine. If I’m making the pasta the same night that I’m filling the grill with bell peppers, onions and garlic, I start the pasta water just after I’ve loaded the grill grate for the last time so that the water is boiling when I bring the charred vegetables indoors. If I grilled earlier in the week, I refrigerate enough grilled alliums and grilled sweet pepper to make this and perhaps other dishes over the next few days, freezing the rest.

You can also make this pasta with fresh vegetables, sautéing them in the skillet and then setting them aside as you make the roux and cream sauce. They won’t have the same charred smokiness imparted by the grill but will taste of the summer harvest. For a full one-bowl meal, grill and top the pasta with mushrooms, shrimp or fish.

Half-and-half is a staple in my house, and it creates a light yet creamy sauce. Use full cream for a richer version. For a lighter one, skip the roux and cream altogether and toss the hot pasta with a tablespoon of butter or olive oil, the grated cheese and a ladleful of the starchy pasta water.

Creamy Grilled Pepper, Onion and Garlic Pasta

Serves 2-3

6 ounces penne or similar-size pasta

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon unbleached all-purpose flour

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/2 cup Homemade Vegetable Stock or water

2 tablespoons half-and-half

1 large grilled red bell pepper, chopped

1 small grilled onion, chopped

3 cloves grilled garlic, chopped

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped (optional)

In a large pot of water, boil the pasta until al dente, following package instructions.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and a pinch each of salt and black pepper and cook, stirring constantly, for about one minute, until a golden roux forms. Gradually whisk in the stock or water, followed by the half-and-half, adding each in a slow stream that is absorbed before you pour in more. Bring the mixture to just below a boil, stirring, and then reduce the heat and simmer for one minute, until thickened. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the bell pepper, onion and garlic.

When the pasta is done, drain and divide it among bowls. Top with the hot grilled vegetable sauce and sprinkle each serving with cheese and basil, if desired. Serve immediately.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s pickling workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.