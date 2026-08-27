Gianforte Appoints Former Commissioner to PSC

Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed Kirk Bushman to the Montana Public Service Commission during the suspension of Commissioner Brad Molnar.

Bushman, on the PSC from 2013 through 2016, is tapped to serve a temporary appointment on the regulatory board through July 8, 2027.

“Kirk brings decades of engineering experience and a strong understanding of the important work of the Public Service Commission,” Gianforte said in a statement. “Having previously served on the commission, Kirk understands the responsibility of ensuring Montanans have access to reliable, affordable utility services.”

PSC spokesperson Michael Turner said Bushman, a Republican, will be sworn into office Friday or Monday and start work on Monday.

In a news release, PSC Vice President Jennifer Fielder said she’s pleased the governor selected a commissioner with previous experience on the PSC.

“I expect he will be able to hit the ground running and tackle the heavy caseload with both grace and proficiency,” Fielder said in a statement.

In July, Gianforte suspended Molnar after an investigation into allegations of professional misconduct including sexual harassment.

Molnar is fighting the suspension in Lewis and Clark District Court. His lawyer, Matthew Monforton, said Bushman lost the last three Republican primaries for the seat — in 2016 as an incumbent, again in 2020, and in 2024 against Molnar.

“Judge (Mike) Menahan is still deciding whether the governor had any authority to suspend an elected commissioner in the first place — and still deciding whether to block any appointment to this seat,” Monforton said. “The governor didn’t wait for the judge. He decided the judge was optional.”

Turner said if the judge finds Molnar should remain on the PSC, the commission will deal with that outcome, potentially with an appeal.

In the meantime, the PSC is moving forward with the appointment of Bushman.

“Our job is to prepare to welcome him and onboard him and give him all the resources he needs to succeed,” Turner said.

The PSC regulates monopoly utilities in Montana including NorthWestern Energy, the state’s largest public utility.

Bushman is a graduate of Montana State University and has a degree in mechanical engineering technology, according to the news release from the Governor’s Office. It said he has more than 30 years of experience in industrial engineering.

The PSC is made up of five commissioners elected by district.

If seated, Bushman will represent District 2, which includes Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties and parts of Big Horn, Gallatin, Rosebud, Sweet Grass and Yellowstone counties, the news release said.

He was among five candidates who applied for the position and the only former commissioner to do so.

“I look forward to his service on behalf of Montana ratepayers,” Gianforte said.

This story originally appeared in the The Daily Montanan, which can be found online at dailymontanan.com.