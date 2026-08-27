Glacier Park Visitation Jumps 17% in July, 8% for the Year

Glacier National Park logged 896,503 visits in July, a 17.17% jump over the 765,156 visits recorded in July 2025, according to the park’s monthly public use report. Year to date, visitation is running more than 8% ahead of last year’s pace, with 1,823,478 visits recorded through the first seven months of the year compared to 1,688,241 at the same point in 2025 — a steadier climb than July’s monthly spike, but one that keeps 2026 within range of the park’s recent record-setting years.

The July increase came during the first summer since 2021 that the park has operated without a vehicle reservation requirement on Going-to-the-Sun Road, after officials scrapped the five-year-old pilot program ahead of this season in favor of a reservation-only shuttle system and a three-hour parking limit at Logan Pass.

Five years ago, as pent-up pandemic-lockdown fatigue manifested in a mad dash for mountain air, throngs of Americans struck out for the great outdoors in record-breaking numbers. In Glacier National Park, officials clocked the highest year-to-date visitation in the park’s history, crediting a ticketed-entry system that debuted on May 28, 2021, with saving their bacon and staving off even more severe summer gridlock.

“Based on the number of arriving vehicles, in the absence of the ticketed entry system, the park would very likely have had to close the west entrance gate at least seven times [between May 28 and June 13] to manage severe congestion, gridlock, and traffic backups onto U.S. Highway 2,” according to a press release at the time, which pegged visitation during that two-week period at 27% higher than previous years.

One year earlier, the crush of Covid-era overcrowding tested Glacier’s capacity like never before, leading former park Superintendent Jeff Mow to characterize the high season as the “summer like no other.”

Full-year figures put that stretch in perspective. Glacier didn’t record 1 million recreation visits in a single year until 1969 and didn’t cross 2 million until 1990. The park broke 3 million for the first time in 2017 (still the all-time record, at 3,305,512) and has cleared that mark four more times since, including 2024’s 3,208,755 (the second-highest year on record) and 2025’s 3,136,557 (third-highest). Whether 2026 joins that group won’t be clear until the year closes out, but the pace through July puts it in the same league.

Heading into 2026, park visitation was tracking closely with 2021’s early-season pace. Without a reservation system in place to backstop overcrowding, however, some local stakeholders worried whether the congestion crisis of that pandemic-rebound summer would return. The July numbers offer the clearest answer yet: visitation kept climbing through the peak of the season, even with the reservation requirement gone.

When officials launched the vehicle reservation program in 2021, the pilot system helped manage congestion during the peak summer season along Going-to-the-Sun Road, the park’s 50-mile alpine thoroughfare. But outlying valleys struggled to absorb the displaced pressure and congestion, while Logan Pass remained an ongoing challenge as parking stayed at a premium.

“Due to the popularity of Logan Pass and the hikes that begin there, the parking lot often fills before dawn and remains mostly full all day, leaving few opportunities to park and visit,” park officials said at the time.

Since that debut, the park’s specialists tweaked and refined the reservation program year after year in search of a visitor-use “sweet spot” that protected the park’s natural resources and infrastructure while improving the visitor experience.

For 2026, however, park administrators abandoned altogether the reservation system restricting personal vehicles, swapping out the pilot program — which last year included timed-entry vehicle reservations — in favor of a reservation-based alpine transit system and a three-hour parking limit at Logan Pass. Visitors may enter any of the park’s entrances without a vehicle reservation, but since July 1 they’ve needed a reservation to ride the shuttle, along with a three-hour timed parking lot restriction “designed to increase parking turnover, allowing more visitors to access and enjoy Logan Pass throughout the summer season,” officials said of the changes.

“This year is definitely a deliberate pivot,” Glacier Park Superintendent Dave Roemer told attendees at a community meeting, when he unveiled the loose framework of a long-range proposal to scale up the park’s shuttle system that is currently “oversubscribed.”

Visitors collect parking permits from kiosks at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on July 16, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The long-term proposal calls for expanding the outmoded shuttle network to ferry visitors between the park’s most popular destinations, including Logan Pass, while adding hundreds of new parking spaces at key locations near park entrances and in outlying valleys. Because Glacier’s existing inventory of shuttles consists of just 36 vehicles, Roemer said the park’s goal is to grow its fleet and its parking capacity “in lockstep,” adding up to 600 spaces and several dozen new vehicles.

“We just don’t have the ability with 36 vehicles right now,” Roemer said. “And if tomorrow somebody gave me another 36 buses, I wouldn’t have parking for the people to use 36 buses. So it all needs to grow in lockstep.”

The problem, according to some stakeholders, is visitation to Glacier Park hasn’t slowed down to wait for the park’s transportation plans to catch up.

Sarah Lundstrum, the Glacier Senior Program Manager with the National Parks Conservation Association, expressed concern that the park is shifting all its resources to a visitor-use strategy that is too narrow in scope and too dependent on funding that hasn’t yet materialized.

“The increase in visitation Glacier is seeing this year is nothing new,” Lundstrum said Tuesday. “This is what we have been seeing for a long time. While more shuttles and parking may be one of the answers to addressing these pressures, they are dependent on millions of dollars that aren’t guaranteed. The park should also have steps that can be taken now to ease this visitation pressure, like the entry system that worked so well last year, while it waits for that funding to come through.”

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Early in the year, the pace of visitation looked a lot like 2021’s opening months: during the first four months of 2026, approximately 118,055 people came to Glacier National Park, compared to 107,685 in the same period the previous year, for a nearly 10% increase, including a 5.5% jump in April alone. Visitation spiked by double-digit percentages in three of the first four months: 42.3% in February, 13% in March and 11.8% in January. Multiple congestion-related closures over Memorial Day weekend suggested the summer surge was already underway.

That surge carried through the height of the season. July’s total of 896,503 visits (896,386 of them recreational and 117 non-recreational) marked a 17.17% increase over July 2025’s 765,156, well above the 8.01% pace the park has posted for the year as a whole. Visitors logged more than 10.09 million hours in the park during the month, according to more granular visitation figures.

The gains were far from uniform across the park’s gateways. Many Glacier’s day-use numbers exploded, with 107,544 visitors in July — up 247.6% from the 30,943 recorded a year earlier, when the Swiftcurrent area was still shut down for a rebuild of its roads, parking lots and a water system dating to the 1960s. Many Glacier Campground and the Swiftcurrent Motor Inn had been closed since September 2024 and reopened only in mid-May, meaning last July’s count was artificially depressed and this year’s jump is as much a rebound as new demand. The Saint Mary entrance also surged, up 23.4% to 240,732 visitors, and commercial bus traffic through that gate more than doubled, with concession bus passengers up 135% to 9,238. The park’s single busiest gateway, the West Entrance, grew a more modest 6.7% to 410,491. Other checkpoints moved the other way: Two Medicine fell 15.3% in July and is down nearly 27% for the year to date, to 117,714, due in large part to a utility project and road rehabilitation work that has closed the Two Medicine Campground in 2026.

The National Park Service cautions that current calendar-year figures are preliminary and subject to revision; the data won’t be finalized until the end of the first quarter of 2027. Roemer’s long-range shuttle and parking expansion plan is expected to take shape over the coming months, even as this summer’s numbers suggest the park’s crowding pressures haven’t waited around for it.

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