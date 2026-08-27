Kurt Alme’s Career of Service

As impressive as Kurt Alme’s public life has been, what I admire most is his private life of service to his children, community, faith-based charities, and Creator.

For decades, Kurt has served on countless boards helping the homeless, people facing hardship, troubled youth, and those with special needs. He has also coached his children’s youth sports teams and served as the den leader for his son’s Cub Scout Pack. With a huge heart, Kurt has consistently given himself selflessly to those in need.

I first worked with Kurt in 2012 at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, where he had just become president of the Foundation. The Ranch was struggling, but through his sensitive and skillful leadership, a new direction was set and the organization was restored to strength. This 70-year-old Montana institution now provides mental health services to thousands of young people each year. Kurt brought that same leadership to the National Christian Foundation, serving as Executive Vice President of one of our nation’s largest charities, which supports more than 90,000 churches.

Over the years, I have watched Kurt’s character and leadership and thought, “This gifted man should run for public office.” Now he seeks elected office for the first time since he was voted Governor of Montana Boys State his senior year at Custer County District High School in Miles City! It would be a privilege to help elect Kurt Alme as our next U.S. Senator. Montana would be well served by sending him to Washington.

Bill Goodwin

Bigfork