Big Tech’s Data Center Push Deserves a Bipartisan Pause

Fueled by rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), data center developers have been eyeing Montana’s open spaces as the next location for their AI data centers. These proposed data centers have been met with steadfast opposition from many Montana residents all across the state. Concerns range from harmful impacts to our air, water, and land, the disruptive noise pollution they cause, and the tax breaks used to incentivize their development.

This is not a partisan issue. The grassroots opposition that has been organizing for strict data center regulations cuts against the usual partisan fault lines. This growing movement has seen real results, including stopping the Krambu data center proposal in Bonner and a recent one-year moratorium on data center development that passed the Missoula County Commission.

But even with these grassroots victories, the AI industry is continuing to push data center projects forward and create well-funded political action committees (PACs) to influence our elections. One PAC, Leading the Future, has raised over $140 million to spend this election cycle, and it has already spent over $1 million in Montana’s First Congressional District. Montana’s need to do their research this election to see how Big Tech is trying to influence their vote.

Consider supporting Northern Plains Resource Council, MEIC and others across the state who are pushing the Montana legislature to press pause on data center development by passing a two-year moratorium. We need time to get our hands around this challenge, and establish the protections Montana‘s deserve.

Craig McClure

Polson