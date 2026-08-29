Columbia Falls Community Market Races to Raise $1.1 Million to Buy its Land

The Columbia Falls Community Market is looking to surmount a hefty fiscal goal: raising $1.1 million by Sept. 7 to purchase the 3.5 acres of land the market calls home.

The market has leased the land from the Boys and Girls Club since 2024, with its current agreement running through December 2030. Earlier this month, however, the Boys and Girls Club reached out to the market. It had relisted the property for $1.1 million and had received an offer. With the first right of refusal under the lease agreement, the market has the opportunity to purchase the property.

To do so, the market’s Executive Director Melissa Ellis said it is looking for some of those “angel investors.”

“This is about community,” Ellis said. “If you value your local community, then we need you to open your wallets and donate to the market in order to keep that location a green space.”

The market began in the spring of 2015 with the goal of supporting local small businesses, food producers, artists, and other community organizations. The Thursday market, a weekly gathering space featuring live music and promoting local nonprofits, runs from May to September. In 2024, the market moved from The Co-op, where the Rendezvous now lives, to the green space at 165 Veteran Drive.

Annual rent for the space costs about $11,000, the large white tent covering the market’s seating area and stage costs $20,000, and rent for the parking lot is around $750, in addition to other costs like insurance and porta-potties. The market’s 10 major partners and 20 local businesses sponsor most of those costs. The market is also often on the lookout for grants, though Ellis noted there are few grants available for farmers’ markets. Vendors contribute 5% of their sales to the market, which comprises 30% of the market’s income.

“At the end of the season after all our bills are paid, the market doesn’t make a substantial amount of money,” Ellis said. “The money we raise goes right back out to putting on the market.”

One of the greatest impacts the market has, Ellis said, is on the small businesses it supports. More than 100 vendors have participated this year, and as of mid-August they had collectively earned $502,221 at the weekly market.

Entrance of the Columbia Falls Community Market on July 18, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kelly Lundie, co-owner of the Wild Child Food Truck, has parked her truck at the Columbia Falls market for the past four years.

“Having a place every Thursday May through September where people know they can find us is huge for a small business like ours,” Lundie said. “But it’s become so much more than just another place to park the food truck.”

Building relationships with the people who stop by the truck at the market has led to Lundie and her family feeling like they’re feeding their “neighbors and friends instead of just serving customers.”

“I think that’s what makes this market so special,” Lundie said. “From the vendor side of it, having a well-run established market that continues to invest in its future is incredibly valuable. Small businesses like ours depend on opportunities to get in front of the community, and the market gives so many local vendors that opportunity every single week.”

Locally grown produce at the Columbia Falls Community Market on July 18, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Riley Koppes with My Thai To Go echoed the sentiment, noting the market has been a “core part” of keeping the Thai food truck running since it opened in 2017.

“It’s one of the very few things that Columbia Falls has to offer for locals, tourists, and anyone looking for something to do during a weekday evening,” Koppes said.

Ellis said the market has explored other sites, such as Marantette Park, but has run up against barriers like parking capacity. School property is also not an option as the market includes a beer and wine garden.

Should the market raise the $1.1 million before its deadline of Sept. 7 and purchase the property, Ellis said she and the board of directors have discussed opening up the space to more community events. It’s subleased the property in the past to Park Side Credit Union for a family day along with other events, but has had to pay additional subleasing fees. If it owned the property, it would eliminate those extra fees, Ellis said.

“We would love to open that space up and allow people to do public events there,” Ellis said. “It really just depends on what the community would want to do and how we can build on that, but we would love to keep it a green space for the community.”

Those with questions about how to donate or the market’s fundraising efforts can email [email protected]. The Columbia Falls market has donation accounts set up at Freedom Bank, Stockman Bank, and Park Side Credit Union, all of which have been longtime supporters of the market, Ellis noted.

If the full $1.1 million is not raised, donated funds will be dedicated to the market and to helping it relocate if need be.

“If you want to donate and you come and say, ‘this is the easiest way to donate,’ we’ll make it happen,” Ellis said.

Signage for the Columbia Falls Community Market on July 18, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

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