Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $890,000

Lakeside

Where: 6650 U.S. Highway 93 South

Price: $895,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,425

Set on 1.85 acres with sweeping views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Mountains, this three-bedroom home offers main-floor living plus a finished basement for recreation or guests. A deep attached garage adds workshop space, and the mid-century character is ready for a personal touch. It’s a 3-minute drive to the Lakeside public beach. Dean & Leininger, Inc.

MLS Number: 30071886

Whitefish

Where: 112 Mallard Loop

Price: $879,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,240

Recently renovated top to bottom, this four-bedroom home near Mallard Pond has new mini-split heating and air, all-new appliances, and remodeled bathrooms with tile showers. The oversized garage is insulated and heated, and the lower level has plumbing roughed in for a future kitchenette. A dedicated hot tub pad rounds out the backyard patios. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30073208

Kalispell

Where: 311 Fifth Avenue East

Price: $889,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,248

On one of the East Side Historic District’s most picturesque blocks, this brick 1940 home was renovated top to bottom with a remodeled kitchen, a new upper-level primary suite, and a new ductless mini-split system. The main level keeps original hardwood floors and a fireplace, and the fenced backyard and detached garage add everyday function. Short-term rental potential included. Clearwater Montana Properties – Whitefish

MLS Number: 30075705

Columbia Falls

Where: 29 Hidden Cedar Loop

Price: $899,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,146

New construction on a corner lot in Riverbend Estates, this four-bedroom home sits steps from the Flathead River with Glacier National Park views from the back patio. A vaulted great room, floating staircase, and linear gas fireplace anchor the main level, and the primary suite includes a double vanity and walk-in closet. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

MLS Number: 30070581

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].