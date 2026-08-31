Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $890,000

Lakeside
Where: 6650 U.S. Highway 93 South
Price: $895,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,425
Set on 1.85 acres with sweeping views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Mountains, this three-bedroom home offers main-floor living plus a finished basement for recreation or guests. A deep attached garage adds workshop space, and the mid-century character is ready for a personal touch. It’s a 3-minute drive to the Lakeside public beach. Dean & Leininger, Inc.
MLS Number: 30071886
Whitefish
Where: 112 Mallard Loop
Price: $879,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,240
Recently renovated top to bottom, this four-bedroom home near Mallard Pond has new mini-split heating and air, all-new appliances, and remodeled bathrooms with tile showers. The oversized garage is insulated and heated, and the lower level has plumbing roughed in for a future kitchenette. A dedicated hot tub pad rounds out the backyard patios. Ideal Real Estate
MLS Number: 30073208
Kalispell
Where: 311 Fifth Avenue East
Price: $889,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,248
On one of the East Side Historic District’s most picturesque blocks, this brick 1940 home was renovated top to bottom with a remodeled kitchen, a new upper-level primary suite, and a new ductless mini-split system. The main level keeps original hardwood floors and a fireplace, and the fenced backyard and detached garage add everyday function. Short-term rental potential included. Clearwater Montana Properties – Whitefish
MLS Number: 30075705
Columbia Falls
Where: 29 Hidden Cedar Loop
Price: $899,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,146
New construction on a corner lot in Riverbend Estates, this four-bedroom home sits steps from the Flathead River with Glacier National Park views from the back patio. A vaulted great room, floating staircase, and linear gas fireplace anchor the main level, and the primary suite includes a double vanity and walk-in closet. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties
MLS Number: 30070581
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].