Bear Aware Month Returns to the Flathead Valley

Should you make eye contact when facing a bear? Can bears really outrun a person downhill, or climb trees faster than we can? And just how effective is bear spray against a potentially aggressive encounter? If you’ve drawn a blank on any of those, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has the answers. The short version, according to FWP Bear Management Specialist Jamie Jonkel: no, yes and very.

The start of September ushers in not just the chill of an oncoming autumn, it marks the beginning of Bear Aware Month. Officially declared by Governor Gianforte in 2023, Bear Aware Month celebrates public education and outreach about Montanans’ grizzly neighbors. Through September, as bruins begin to prepare for hibernation, FWP is set to host a variety of community events across the state.

In Kalispell, those looking to get rid of their summer crop of produce can donate unwanted fruit at FWP’s regional office. The fruit drive runs between Sept. 8 to 11 and will support the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone — a non-profit that helps house problem bears removed due to conflict.

“Fruit trees are one of the biggest attractants for bears during the fall,” said FWP Bear Conflict Specialist Justine Vallieres in a press release. “This fruit drive gives landowners an opportunity to prevent conflicts around their home while also supporting the Discovery Center.”

On Sept. 17, community members can learn how to safely share the outdoors with grizzlies at Lone Pine State Park. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the event will teach participants how to recognize signs of bears in the area, prevent potential conflict, and, should an encounter go awry, how to use bear spray. The Region 1 Office will also hold office hours every Tuesday starting Sept. 8 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m, to learn safety tips and practice using bear spray.

Throughout the month, FWP will also be collecting old cans of bear spray — everyone who drops a can off is entered to win a bear spray storage container.

“Expired or partially used bear spray canisters aren’t safe to simply toss in the trash, and over time many Montanans end up with a box full of old cans gathering dust,” stated a press release from the state agency. “Swing by one of FWP’s offices to take advantage of this short-term opportunity while it’s available and help free up space in your basement or closet in the process. Then buy a new can and have it ready for hunting season and other recreational activities this fall.”

A young grizzly bear browses a cherry tree on Dakota Avenue in Whitefish. Courtesy photo

This summer marked a particularly active year for bear conflict. The Flathead Valley has seen five grizzly mortalities this year, including the euthanization of a food-conditioned bear near Whitefish in July. That’s compared to two last year, neither of which were conflict removals. The statewide total of grizzly conflict incidents has reached 185 reports, 74 of which involved “unnatural foods,” according to FWP. The uptick in activity this season, in part, has been attributed to a poor wild berry harvest due to an early frost.

As bears enter hyperphagia in the fall, they’re looking to pack on pounds before winter and may be more likely to enter residential areas in search of easy food sources. In a seasonal update on bear activity, Region 3 Grizzly Bear Specialist Jeremiah Smith emphasized that improperly secured food remained a top attractant bringing bears into town. Smith urged the public to properly contain attractants like trash, pet food, and even bee hives.

When recreating outdoors, FWP recommends always carrying bear spray, moving in groups, and making noise to avoid surprising any potential bears in the area. More information on staying safe while enjoying the outdoors in grizzly country can be found in FWP’s Bear Aware Playbook.

A full list of Bear Aware events in September can be found online.

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