Coalition to Host ‘Save the Flathead’ Forum on Land, Water and a Possible Open-Space Bond

Flathead County residents are invited to “Save the Flathead: A Community Conversation about Our Land, Water, and Future,” set for Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Flathead Valley Community College. The event is free and open to the public.

The forum is organized by a coalition of local residents, agricultural producers, conservation groups and outdoor enthusiasts to discuss whether a community-driven open-space bond could help protect the county’s farms, ranches, wildlife habitat, water quality and recreational access. Flathead County lost more than 49,000 acres of open space to development between 2000 and 2021, which is one of the fastest rates of any county in the state, according to a press release from coalition members.

Organizers will share results from a December 2025 poll of 300 registered county voters, conducted by New Bridge Strategy, which found strong interest in the issue: 78% want county commissioners to put an open-space measure on the ballot, and 58% said they’d support a $10 million bond specifically. Drinking water protection topped voters’ list of priorities, followed by quality of life and conserving farms and forests.

Attendees will also hear from local landowners and conservation leaders about how similar bond programs have worked in Missoula, Gallatin, Ravalli, and Lewis and Clark counties, as organizers weigh a path toward a possible 2028 ballot measure.

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m., FVCC Room A-T 139. Free.

More info: (406) 752-8293 or [email protected]

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