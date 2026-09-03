Paula for Public Lands

Like many of us in House District 4, my family and I have a deep appreciation for the public lands that surround us here in the Flathead Valley and beyond. From after-work floats on the Wild and Scenic River that flows through town, to hikes and horseback rides on nearby trails, to harvesting food for our family on public lands, we depend on this landscape for our mental and physical well-being and for the way of life we value.

That connection to our public lands and our ability to access them is why I support Paula Koch for House District 4.

Paula Koch supports responsible resource management that keeps public lands accessible, supports local jobs and ensures Montanans have a voice in decisions about our land. That is the approach I want from my representative: responsible management without sacrificing public access.

I want our public lands to remain public. I want wildlife habitat and watersheds protected, while still allowing responsible timber management and resource development where appropriate. We don’t have to choose between responsible management and public access. We can, and should, do both.

Public lands are part of Montana’s identity, economy, wildlife habitat, clean water and way of life.

I want our public lands managed for the benefit of all Montanans. That is why I support Paula Koch for House District 4. If you also value our public lands, join me in voting for Paula in November.

Rebecca Powell

Columbia Falls