Wildlife Managers Rule Columbia Falls Bear Attack as ‘Surprise Defensive Encounter’

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials have determined that a recent bear attack in Columbia Falls involved a female grizzly bear with at least one cub. FWP determined the attack was “a surprise, defensive encounter” and has called off search efforts for the bear.

On Aug. 31, a woman was attacked while walking her dog on the Cedar Flats trail complex. According to a press release from the agency, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. The victim sustained severe injuries and was taken to Logan Health Medical Center.

The investigation revealed a cached whitetail deer carcass nearby. The presence of a food source and a cub likely contributed to the bear’s defensive response. As such, FWP will pursue no further action to locate the bear. The area will remain closed to the public until further notice.

“This unexpected defensive encounter is truly unfortunate,” said FWP Director Christy Clark in the press release. “Our thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones during this difficult time.”

The victim’s dog was uninjured and has since been returned to the family. FWP did not provide information on the victim’s identity or the status of their injuries.

When recreating outdoors, FWP recommends always carrying bear spray, making noise to alert potential bears in the area, and avoiding outdoor activities during dawn and dusk hours. More information about safety in grizzly country can be found online.

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