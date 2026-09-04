A Vote for Seth Bodnar is a Vote for Independence in the U.S. Senate

I write to endorse Seth Bodnar for election as a U.S. Senator from Montana. Mr. Bodnar is running as an Independent to fill the seat being vacated by Senator Daines. He is by far the best person to represent all Montanans in the United States Senate.

Seth Bodnar graduated from the United States Military Academy in 2001. He was selected as a Rhodes Scholar and then served multiple combat tours with the U.S. Army in the Middle East. After serving our nation in combat, he became an executive at General Electric Corporation. At all times he has epitomized the Military Academy’s motto of “Duty, Honor, Country.” He is running as an Independent and we need a senator who is not beholden to either major political party.

I met Bodnar in 2017 and, as a member of the University of Montana’s Alumni Board for the past six years, I have observed his leadership as President of the university in numerous meetings with the board. He has now chosen to serve the people of our state in Washington D.C. While President of the UM, Bodnar was student- and University-focused. He reversed the steep decline in enrollment; he refinanced the University’s debt, saving millions of dollars; and he led a concerted effort to upgrade and fix the campus infrastructure. He oversaw a review of the academic programs at the UM to determine those which best serve the students’ needs and goals. He made hard decisions to align the faculty with the needs and interests of today’s college students. His job performance in the U.S. Army, in General Electric Corporation, and at the University of Montana has been spectacular.

Bodnar is who our state and nation need as a U.S. senator, especially with the way our country’s affairs are going. Our current senators have ignored major issues such as the Iran war, the sputtering economy, and the disparities in wealth. Worst of all, our Republican senators have ignored the assaults made on our constitutional Bill of Rights. This situation needs to change, and Bodnar can and will stand up for our constitutional, personal, and moral values. He will carry an independent voice to Washington and put the needs of the people of Montana first.

Please join me in supporting Seth Bodnar’s election for the good of our state and the nation.

Scott Wheeler

Kalispell