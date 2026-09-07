Alpine Section of Glacier National Park Temporarily Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall

Glacier National Park has temporarily closed the alpine section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road due to heavy rainfall. The closure extends from Avalanche to Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Heavy rainfall began on the evening of Sept. 6 and was followed by strong thunderstorms that are expected to continue through Tuesday.

The Logan Pass Shuttle is not running on Labor Day, and regular shuttle service has now ended for the 2026 season.

Visitors should expect detours, delays, and limited access while crews respond to hazardous conditions created by fast‑moving water, debris, and saturated soils.

Glacier National Park officials will evaluate and reopen areas of the park when conditions improve.

Visitors are reminded that weather conditions can change quickly, and park travelers should always be prepared for inclement weather. Check the park website for the most up-to-date information. Visitors can also sign up for GNP notifications to receive road status updates by texting GNPROADS to 333111.

Learn more about the status of the storm at the National Weather Service website.

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