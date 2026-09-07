Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell
Where: 219 Segiah Way
Price: $760,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,200
This three-bedroom home sits on 1.06 acres with stunning views of Foys Lake and vaulted ceilings that fill the living room with natural light. A large Trex deck extends the living space outdoors, and the beautiful property offers privacy, space, and the perfect blend of comfort and Montana charm. Beckman’s Real Estate
MLS Number: 30071039
Marion
Where: 520 Gopher Lane
Price: $749,900
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,360
Set on nearly 4 fenced acres with no CCRs or HOA, this property pairs a two-bedroom main home with a private two-bedroom walk-out apartment complete with its own kitchen and entrance — ideal for rental income or multigenerational living. A 40’x50’ shop with dual lean-tos rounds out the acreage. eXp Realty – Kalispell
MLS Number: 30063837
Somers
Where: 121 & 135 Boon Road
Price: $749,900
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,592
Located just steps away from Flathead Lake, this property pairs an updated four-bedroom main home with a fully remodeled detached guest house — ideal for multigenerational living, rental income, or extra guest space. Natural rock outcroppings offer privacy, and the location is minutes from Somers Beach State Park and the public boat launch. Short-term rentals are allowed. Performance Real Estate, Inc.
MLS Number: 30069851
Polebridge
Where: 14000 North Fork Road
Price: $750,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,088
Off-grid on 5 private acres bordering Forest Service land, this log cabin runs on gravity-flow spring water, solar, and a lithium-ion battery system, with sweeping Glacier National Park views. A guest cabin and a finished garage suite add flexible space, and a year-round creek and greenhouse round out the setting. Public river access is within a mile. PureWest Real Estate at Meadow Lake – Columbia Falls
MLS Number: 30072514
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].