Kalispell Man Arrested After Officer-Involved Shooting

Police responded to a report of a disorderly and aggressive man on the evening of Sept. 6, and an officer discharged their weapon, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department.

The incident took place at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 N. and Reserve Dr. around 9 p.m. The man involved, 51-year-old Kalispell resident Quinn Heath, was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on a charge of assault on a peace officer.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.

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