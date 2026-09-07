Skip to content
Crime

Kalispell Man Arrested After Officer-Involved Shooting

The incident took place at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 N. and Reserve Drive on the evening of Sept. 6

By Beacon Staff
Kalispell Police Department police car. Beacon file photo

Police responded to a report of a disorderly and aggressive man on the evening of Sept. 6, and an officer discharged their weapon, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department.  

The incident took place at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 N. and Reserve Dr. around 9 p.m. The man involved, 51-year-old Kalispell resident Quinn Heath, was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on a charge of assault on a peace officer.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.

[email protected]

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

Become a Member