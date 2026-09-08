Canada is Not Our Enemy

Senator Sheehy,

Blame Canada – your latest GOP lie. We know better.



The world is watching the way you treat America’s truest allies, closest neighbors, economic partners and best friends. What they see is a world power that acts more and more like China and Russia – a country that can no longer be trusted.



His shameful insults and unprovoked economic assaults on Canada are every bit as stupid and impulsive as his failed, costly, endless war in Iran. Here again they have no real plan, nothing but impulsive schemes to force Canada to show subservience. Canadians will not.



Great Lakes shipping is the lifeline of Midwest industry. Who owns the locks that lift ocean ships 326 feet over the Niagara Escarpment to reach Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Minnesota? Canada.



And who provides cheap crude oil to power refineries in six states – including Montana? (95% of crude oil refined in Laurel and 92% of crude oil refined in Billings is imported from Canada)



It’s the flow of cheap Canadian oil that creates a trade deficit, FYI. Exclude oil, and the U.S. sells more products to Canada than we buy. Canada is the largest purchaser of cars built in the U.S. And Canada is the largest buyer – by far – of Montana exports.



The President’s shameful assault on Canadians and added tariff-taxes mean higher prices and fewer jobs for Montana.



Canadians are friends, not enemies. If you served Montanans, you would have the guts to say so.



This is on you, Senator.

John Gatchell

Missoula