Come Enjoy the Flavors of FVCC’s Grand Wine Tasting and Help Make College Possible

The Flathead Valley Community College Foundation invites the community to an evening made for anyone who loves good food, great wine and an even better cause. The annual Grand Wine Tasting returns Friday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wachholz College Center on the FVCC campus in Kalispell.

As FVCC’s single largest fundraising event, Grand Wine Tasting is the only event dedicated specifically to raising funds for student scholarships. The evening presents small plates from local chefs, world-class wines provided by Summit Beverage and silent and live auctions featuring curated food and wine packages, exclusive experiences and more.

Every ticket, sponsorship, auction bid and contribution helps make an FVCC education more accessible to students who want a seat in the classroom.

Investing in Students, Investing in the Community

For students, a scholarship can make the difference between putting an education on hold and moving forward. Community support helps remove financial barriers and gives students the opportunity to focus on their education and reach their goals.

Recent FVCC nursing graduate Jedidiah McCurry knows what it means to pursue a new future. After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in entomology, he discovered a new calling when his son spent nearly two weeks in the NICU. Inspired by the nurses who cared for his son and family, Jedidiah enrolled in FVCC’s certified nurse aide course before entering the nursing program. He balanced work and family with a 90-minute commute from Trego to Kalispell and graduated with the FVCC Nursing Class of 2026. He plans to continue serving others through nursing and the Montana National Guard, with a long-term goal of becoming a family nurse practitioner serving rural communities in Lincoln County.

“I’ve worked harder for this ASN than I did for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees,” Jedidiah said. “It’s been immensely rewarding.”

His story is a reminder of what can happen when students have the opportunity to pursue a new direction and a community willing to help make that opportunity possible.

As FVCC’s single largest fundraising event, Grand Wine Tasting is the only event dedicated specifically to raising funds for student scholarships.

An Evening on a Mission

FVCC’s Grand Wine Tasting offers plenty to savor. Guests can sample dishes from area chefs, sip world-class wines provided by Summit Beverage and spend the night celebrating something bigger than the plate in front of you: FVCC students building a better future through scholarships.

Bid on curated packages for the most discerning food and wine enthusiasts in the silent auction, or go big in the live auction bidding on exclusive experiences that offer access to culinary opportunities unique to FVCC.

But the heart of the evening is not what is on the menu or up for bid. It is the students.

“Every ticket and every bid is helping a student pay for their education and move closer to their goals,” said FVCC Chief Development Officer Charlotte Housel. “We’re grateful to everyone who comes out to celebrate with us and invest in the future of our students. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Grand Wine Tasting is an opportunity for the community to come together around a cause that lasts well beyond one evening. All funds raised support FVCC scholarships which help students take the next step toward their educational and career goals. Donors, sponsors and guests are all partners in expanding educational opportunity and helping students build futures that strengthen the entire community.

Every ticket, sponsorship, auction bid and contribution helps make an FVCC education more accessible to students who want a seat in the classroom.

Tickets Available Online September 15

Get your tickets and get ready for the best night of the season, for the best reason.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit fvcc.edu/foundation.



The mission of the FVCC Foundation is to support scholarships, programs, and learning facilities at Flathead Valley Community College.