The Value of Higher Education

When most people think of the new year, they think of January, but for many of us associated with education from preschool through to the highest levels, the novelty and excitement of new beginnings belong to autumn. As presidents of Montana’s two flagship universities, we are fortunate to have front-row seats to the energy that the beginning of the fall semester brings to Montana State University, the University of Montana, and the array of the Montana University System’s campuses across the state.

For the new students straight out of high school hoping to shape their futures and create lifetime memories to the continuing students who are building on and refining their academic pursuits to the adult learners changing careers, Montana’s public universities and colleges are uniquely positioned to be powerful engines of personal reinvention.

The evidence is clear: A postsecondary degree or certification leads to higher wages, greater career satisfaction, more meaningful community involvement, economic mobility, and even enhanced physical and mental health. As educational professionals with years of experience in the classroom and in leadership positions, we have seen time and again that those who invest their time and resources in postsecondary education realize a profound return on their investment in both tangible and intangible ways. Yet it doesn’t stop with the students’ individual successes. When a student crosses one of our graduation stages with a credential in hand, Montana gains more than a college graduate. We gain talent for our employers, capacity for our businesses, and the human capital our communities need to grow and thrive.

You place a high level of trust in us to help Montana’s students achieve these goals and more. And in the spirit of this season of beginnings, we want to reaffirm to our students, their families and our fellow citizens that our unique, dynamic and innovative campuses will continue working to ensure that you, your employers, your communities, and this incredible state we call home realize the dividends of the time, talent, and resources invested in Montana’s public colleges and universities.

Welcome back, students.

Montana, watch what we can do.

Dr. Jeremiah Shinn is the President of University of Montana, and Dr. Brock Tessman is President of Montana State University.