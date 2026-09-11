Columbia Falls Therapist Charged with Child Sex Abuse After Authorities Recover Thousands of Illegal Videos

A 41-year-old Columbia Falls therapist has been charged with 15 felony counts of sexual abuse of children and two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Flathead County District Court, after authorities recovered roughly 3,000 videos of child sexual abuse material, including content involving victims under 12 years old.

Scott Thomas McFarlane is a licensed clinical social worker who has lived in the Flathead Valley for several years. He was booked Sept. 2 in the Flathead County Detention Center, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m. before Flathead County District Court Judge Danni Coffman.

McFarlane faces a term of up to 100 years in the Montana State Prison, with no eligibility for parole during the first 25 years, for the sexual abuse of children charges, and up to five years in the Montana State Prison for each drug charge.

According to an affidavit filed by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Larissa Malloy, authorities executed a search warrant at a Shadow Wood Drive residence located in Columbia Falls on the morning of Sept. 2 and arrested McFarlane. The landlord of the residence confirmed McFarlane was the only person on the lease.

During the search, officers discovered a cell phone, multiple knives, a pistol and a handcuff key on McFarlane’s person. Inside the residence, law enforcement reported a significant number of weapons and ammunition, some positioned throughout the house for quick access, along with several sets of handcuffs.

Investigators located several electronic devices in the residence, including a computer on which they discovered approximately 3,000 videos identified as child sexual abuse material, according to court records. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office detectives reviewed a sample of 15 files provided by agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation; the affidavit describes the material as depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent girls, including content involving an animal.

Law enforcement also found unmarked firearm suppressors, some staged for easy retrieval, and two bags containing suspected illegal drugs, later confirmed through testing to be ecstasy, a Schedule I substance, and ketamine, a Schedule III substance.

In the garage, investigators found an improvised explosive device, along with files on McFarlane’s computer referencing instructions for making explosives.

According to charging documents, law enforcement is prioritizing the forensic analysis of the seized devices, a process expected to take at least 90 days.

A records check shows McFarlane is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist whose practices has included work with children as young as 6, as well as clients dealing with sexual abuse, trauma and PTSD, suicidal ideation, and impulse control disorders. He has lived in Flathead County for several years and, prior to going into private practice, worked at Kids Behavioral Health of Montana, Inc. from September 2018 to March 2021.

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