Kurt Alme Has Always Put Montana First

My wife, Jill, and I have known Kurt and Sandra Alme for over 30 years and feel strongly that he will make an excellent U.S. Senator for Montana.

Kurt and I served together on the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County Foundation. Kurt has always been a man of action and doesn’t get involved in anything unless he feels he can make a positive, genuine impact. Immediately upon joining the Boys and Girls Club Foundation board, he challenged us to make a real difference for the future, and it was with his encouragement that we hired the organization’s first Executive Director. Today, assets in this foundation are over $14 million.

Kurt has always been deeply community-minded, having served on numerous other boards, including the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, Friendship House of Christian Service, and St. Vincent Healthcare. He has always put Montana first, and his record of delivering for Montanans speaks for itself.

I could not be prouder to cast my vote for Kurt Alme as our next U.S. Senator. I hope you will join me in doing the same this November.

Frank Witt

Bigfork