Send Forstag to Congress

For several years, Montana has seen an influx of out-of-state millionaire politicians with very well-financed campaigns. These candidates promise to drain the swamp, create jobs and bring down prices, yet in the end, answer only to their rich friends. They get the tax breaks, and the middle class pays.

It is time to elect someone like Sam Forstag, who understands the difficulty acquiring affordable health care, out-of-reach housing prices for those in need and the spiraling cost of gas and food. Sam realizes the importance of our public lands and the need to protect them. His opponent, Aaron Flint, is a hand-picked Trump “warrior” who will continue the failed policies that have driven up the national debt to $40 trillion, mired us in an unwinnable war with Iran and ramped up inflation. Our standing in the world is greatly diminished and our relationship with Canada, our closest ally and important trading partner, is on the rocks. Get us out of this mess by voting for Sam.

Jan Metzmaker

Whitefish