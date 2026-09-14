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Crime

Flathead High School Cleared After Shooting Threat Found Not Credible

Kalispell Police found no evidence of a threat after searching the school and reviewing camera footage; investigators say the call originated from outside the area.

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead High School on Oct. 3, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead High School has been cleared following a “soft lockdown” on Monday prompted by a reported shooting threat at approximately 12:05 p.m., according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

KPD officers conducted a thorough check of the school and reviewed available camera footage. Investigators found no evidence of a threat to students or staff, and law enforcement has since cleared the school following a large police presence.

Authorities say the call originated from outside the area and are continuing to investigate its origin.

“We would like to thank the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance,” according to the city department’s press release. “KPD takes every reported threat involving our schools seriously and will always respond with an abundance of caution to protect our students, school employees, and community.”

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