Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $520,000

Eureka

Where: 45 Ridge Lane

Price: $525,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,836

Set on nearly half an acre in the Crystal Lakes community, this single-level home offers a private, wooded setting with mountain views from the front porch. Large east-facing windows and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace anchor the living area, while a wraparound deck and sliding glass doors create easy indoor-outdoor flow. Recent updates include granite countertops, new windows and doors, and a generator hookup. Revel Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30074490

Kalispell

Where: 334 Hilltop Avenue

Price: $519,990

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,894

This beautifully remodeled mid-century modern home sits in Kalispell’s sought-after Northridge Heights neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, a wood-burning fireplace, and an open-concept layout give the main level real character, while the daylight lower level adds a family room, third bedroom, and bonus space. Recent upgrades include new flooring, windows, carpet, and a newer roof — all close to town. eXp Realty – Kalispell

MLS Number: 30075653

Columbia Falls

Where: 758 Railroad Street East

Price: $525,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,646

Offered to the market for the first time in decades, this charming home sits on a half acre just outside downtown Columbia Falls. Beyond the main house, a 30-by-32-foot detached shop with a covered overhang, bathroom, and upstairs loft adds rare flexibility. A fenced yard and mature landscaping complete the property, just minutes from the Flathead River, Glacier National Park, and Whitefish. America’s 1st Choice Realty, LLC

MLS Number: 30075103

Whitefish

Where: 357 West Seventh Street

Price: $519,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condominium

Square Feet: 1,217

Tucked into a quiet, established community just a block from Whitefish’s pedestrian bridge into downtown, this well-maintained condo pairs easy living with an unbeatable location. The Whitefish River and Bakke Nature Preserve are both a five-minute walk away, offering paddling, trails, and everyday outdoor access. With shops, restaurants, and a fitness center nearby, it’s an ideal low-maintenance base for the Whitefish lifestyle. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish.

MLS Number: 30071240

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].