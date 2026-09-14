Glacier National Park Announces Temporary Closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road

Following cold temperatures, rainfall and winter weather conditions on Sunday, Glacier National Park has temporarily closed the alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche and Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Overnight, snow levels dropped to 6,500 feet, causing light snowfall at Logan Pass and creating potentially hazardous conditions for motorists. Additionally, the National Weather Service warned that backcountry users should prepare for cold, raw conditions and an increased risk of hypothermia.

The brisk conditions are expected to continue in Northwest Montana through Tuesday morning. In lower elevations, people can expect wind speeds upwards of 20 to 30 mph and isolated showers. Clear skies on Tuesday are predicted to bring colder temperatures.

Heading into fall, Glacier National Park typically closes the alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road for the season by the third Monday of October in preparation for more frequent inclement weather. Depending on conditions, officials may close the section earlier. The road remains open at the West Entrance year round.

More information on the weather forecast can be found on the National Weather Service website. Visitors can receive up-to-date alerts on road status by texting GNPROADS to 333111 or visiting the park’s website.