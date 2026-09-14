Sam Forstag has dedicated his life to fighting for working Montanans. He knows the hard work it takes to make ends meet because he has lived it. He has earned endorsements from Montana unions and has wide bipartisan support from state leaders, including former Montana Republican Governor, Marc Racicot.



All that matters, but in these divided times, I want to know the character of the candidate. I look for humility, empathy, intelligence, honesty, and ability to speak in complete sentences without sounding like a far-right talk show host. In an era where the most obnoxious voice owns the room, there is something rare about Sam Forstag who simply communicates like a thoughtful and kind human being. He listens before he speaks. He thinks before he responds.



This country needs fresh thinking. Democracy feels fragile and the loudest voices are determined to divide us. I am a boomer. It is way past time my generation passes the baton. We need younger leadership that appeals not only to our policy preferences, but to our better instincts.



I know Sam well. He is, without question, empathetically rich. What if the answer to years of bluster, corruption, and grievance, is something as simple as decency? The choice is easy. Do we want more bombast from a far-right radio talk show host or Sam Forstag, a proven leader who is guided by empathy, humility, intelligence, and honesty?



I’m proud to support Sam Forstag for Western Montana’s US House – he embodies the strong character, moral courage and values Montanans deserve.

Karen Wickersham

Missoula