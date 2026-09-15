Support Fitzpatrick in Senate District 6

I’ve met Patrick Fitzpatrick and heard him speak several times. He’s an impressive candidate for MT Senate District 6.

He was calm, organized, clear, and very knowledgeable about topics important to NW Montanans. Pat grew up in Montana, went to college in Montana, and lives in District 6, which all translates to great familiarity with current issues facing us.

Working as an RN in Montana, then being a Navy officer for 25 years, he experienced health care jobs ranging from staff nursing to being the Commanding Officer (CEO) of a major Navy hospital, a position which included overseeing a large staff as well as a budget of over $100 million. That’s a big package of useful experience.

Most of all, he listens. That’s important. He’s been talking with local people about their desire to find affordable housing, be able to get health care in rural areas, and have confidence in stable government. When I spoke to Pat recently about Lakeside/Kalispell sewage treatment plans, he listened to what my concerns for this corner of our state were. I noted how much he knew about it and the research he’d done to learn more about water quality and advanced sewage treatment systems.

The power in voting is to know who your candidates are. Are they responsive to you as a constituent, do they listen to your priorities, or do they only follow party stances? Call Pat Fitzpatrick, meet him, ask about the topics that concern you.

Stephanie Brancati

Big Arm