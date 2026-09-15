The Finest of Fall

The Dawson-Pitamakan Loop is an enduring classic among hikes in Glacier National Park. The 19-mile loop takes a trekker through forested valley bottoms and over two alpine mountain passes, starting and ending at the Pray Lake Trailhead, located near the east end of Two Medicine Lake. Many hike it in one long day, others break it up into a backpacking trip, making use of the two backcountry campgrounds along the route, Oldman Lake and No Name Lake. For those possessing the requisite stamina and daylight, the trail brings the summits of Mount Morgan and Flinsch Peak well within striking distance. Autumn is arguably the finest season to tackle this trail. Golden aspen leaves and reddening huckleberry bushes against a snow-sprinkled alpine backdrop are a maximal expression of natural aesthetics. Cooler fall temperatures make climbing the passes much more pleasant. Fattening grizzly bears frequent the low elevation areas of the route this time of year, whetting an edge into what otherwise could be construed as just a long walk in the park.

A yellowing fern in the Two Medicine Area of Glacier National Park on Oct. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Pitamakan Dawson Loop Trail along the slopes of Mount Morgan in Glacier National Park on Oct. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Fall colors around Pumpelly Pillar in the Two Medicine Area of Glacier National Park on Oct. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon BUY PHOTO

Fall foliage in the Two Medicine Area of Glacier National Park on Oct. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

An autumnal aspen in the Two Medicine Area of Glacier National Park on Oct. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flinsch Peak and Mount Morgan tower over Oldman Lake in The Two Medicine Area of Glacier National Park on Oct. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon