Montana’s Water Quality Is Not for Sale

For decades, Montana boasted some of the most protective water quality standards in the nation. Our clear rivers, pristine aquifers, and world-renowned lakes were guarded by science-based, numeric limits on total nitrogen and phosphorus—the key drivers of toxic algae blooms.

That protective legacy is under direct assault by state leadership and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) with their recently proposed draft guidance framework titled “Eutrophication Assessment Method for Wadeable Streams and Medium Rivers.”

Once again, the DEQ is attempting to transition away from strict numeric caps, toward vague, subjective “narrative” standards. Citizens for a Better Flathead has joined leading statewide conservation groups, including Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and the Montana Environmental Information Center, to formally oppose this severe dismantling of our water protections with extensive professional and fact-based research and comments.

DEQ’s proposed framework treats excess nitrogen and phosphorus as secondary issues, evaluated only after biological damage has already occurred. Waiting for visible degradation, like massive algal growth or severe shifts in aquatic life, means the waterbody has already suffered ecological harm.

Under DEQ’s new proposal, waterways must fail multi-year instream assessments before they are legally classified as impaired; this change to reactive response variables instead of proactive nutrient limits, and introducing permissive exceedance rates, DEQ’s framework effectively shields point-source dischargers (including water and sewer districts) from regulatory accountability. These entities can, under this rollback of regulations, delay necessary infrastructure upgrades, discharge higher levels of effluent, and hide behind a rigid multi-season testing buffer. In short, DEQ is shifting the financial and environmental burden from polluters onto local communities, landowners, and recreational water users.

Make no mistake: DEQ’s proposal is not designed to protect Montana’s water. It exists to lower compliance and infrastructure costs for development by allowing investment entities to dump higher levels of nutrient pollution into public waterways. Rather than preventing pollution at the pipe, the state’s new rule says essentially: Keep discharging until the river is choked with algae and fish begin to die. Only then will we intervene.

We are already seeing how this dangerous philosophy plays out in the Flathead Watershed. Look no further than the proposed expansion of the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District. Despite overwhelming public outcry and science-backed concerns, state regulators issued a groundwater discharge permit authorizing massive volumes of treated effluent over shallow, sensitive aquifers hydrologically linked to Flathead Lake.

Instead of requiring advanced nutrient removal technology before permitting expansion, the state’s proposed weakened rules going forward will allow developers to rely on mixing zones and delayed monitoring. But Flathead Lake is an ultimate nutrient sink; nitrogen and phosphorus do not wash away, they accumulate. Allowing higher nutrient loading upstream creates a slow-motion ecological crisis in places like Flathead Lake and the rivers and streams that feed it, inviting toxic cyanobacteria blooms and oxygen depletion.

Furthermore, DEQ’s proposal relies on non-binding guidelines and “best professional judgment,” allowing political and economic pressure to dictate whether a degraded stream gets cleaned up. We see this same “administrative convenience” at the local level, where the Flathead County Commissioners routinely treat Lake and Lakeshore Protection Regulations as mere administrative checklists designed to accommodate rapid development rather than their legal duty to enforce even the basic minimal protection standards set forth in state law.

It is totally unacceptable that State and local agencies, by rolling back longtime protective water quality laws, keep prioritizing cheap development over clean water, threatening the very foundation of our regional economy. The Flathead Valley’s multi-billion-dollar economy – our tourism industry, outdoor recreation, property values, and local businesses – rely entirely on our world-class, crystal-clear water. People move here, visit here, and invest here because Flathead Lake is clean. Lowering the bar for wastewater discharges to save money today guarantees catastrophic economic and environmental bills for local taxpayers tomorrow.

Clean water is guaranteed by the Montana Constitution, but defending it requires constant vigilance. Citizens for a Better Flathead and our partners will continue to stand against these regulatory rollbacks in the halls of the DEQ, in our county offices, and in the courts. We owe it to our community and future generations to ensure Flathead Lake remains pristine, protected, and unpolluted.

Tonya Derrickson is the Co-Executive Director at Citizens for a Better Flathead.