Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,100,000

Rollins

Where: 20994 Park Lane

Price: $1,100,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,766

In Flathead Lake’s Shelter Bay Estates, this four-bedroom home offers shared lake access, a boat ramp, and a community sport court just steps from the door. Inside, barn wood floors, a finished basement, and sweeping lake-and-mountain views set the tone, and a whole-home Generac generator keeps the comfort going year-round. REAL Broker Kalispell

MLS Number: 30077980

Whitefish

Where: 304 Stumptown Loop

Price: $1,100,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,053

Built in 2021 with views of Big Mountain and the Columbia Range, this modern Whitefish home pairs circle-sawn hardwood floors and a wood-burning stove with quartz counters and soft-close cabinetry in the kitchen. The main-level primary suite opens to a deck, and more than 1,000 square feet of Trex decking and porches extend living space outdoors. An oversized garage and heat-recovery ventilation system round out the efficient build. Shadow Creek Land Company

MLS Number: 30077752

Kila

Where: 246 Forest Ridge Trail

Price: $1,100,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,650

Built by a local craftsman as his own family retreat, this circular home on nearly 10 acres in Kila stands apart from the ordinary. A radius staircase, fir tongue-and-groove ceilings, and teak flooring frame forest and mountain views, while quartz counters and a farmhouse sink add modern comfort. A lower meadow leaves room for a future shop, guest space, or simply more privacy. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty Whitefish

MLS Number: 30075744

Bigfork

Where: 13786 Ridge Loop Road

Price: $1,050,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,949

Listed $50,000 below its recent appraisal, this custom 2010 build sits on 2.1 wooded acres bordering common land in Bigfork, with Swan Range views from the covered front porch. Red oak floors, a Douglas-fir staircase, and a river-stone hearth around the wood stove showcase the craftsmanship inside, while a detached two-car garage and wood and tool sheds round out the property. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 30075837

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].