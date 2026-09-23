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Letter

Speak Up for Montana’s Roadless Lands Before Oct. 6

Keep these lands roadless so generations to come can experience the thrill these lands offer

By Deborah & Greg Schatz

Please remember to comment to keep the Roadless Rule. The deadline to comment is Oct. 6. You can comment at regulations.gov

We have had the good fortune to spend our adult lives packing our horses thousands of miles in Montana’s Wilderness Areas and surrounding wild inventoried roadless lands. For decades we have fought hard to protect these lands.

Please join us protecting these lands from those who want to destroy Montana. Keep these lands roadless so generations to come can experience the thrill these lands offer.

Deborah & Greg Schatz
Columbia Falls

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