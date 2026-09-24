A Campaign Rooted in Community

After hundreds of doorstep conversations across House District 3, one thing is clear: families are working hard to build a life here in the Flathead Valley, but too many feel that life is becoming harder to afford and harder to protect.

Homeowners worry that rising values will push property taxes beyond reach. Families want responsible forest management and better wildfire preparedness, including proper support for the firefighters protecting our communities. Local businesses want the freedom to grow and hire without unnecessary bureaucracy getting in the way.

Behind those concerns is something even more fundamental; people want to know that their government is working for them. They expect elected officials to listen, spend tax dollars responsibly and be accountable for the decisions they make.

Those expectations deserve more than campaign promises. They deserve leadership focused on results.

Before more than 25 years spent building and leading businesses, a career in teaching and coaching provided an early lesson: leadership means being accountable to others. Years later, service as a school board president made that lesson even more tangible, with responsibility for shaping policies that directly affected students, parents, and families.

Those experiences reinforced a simple truth: leadership is not about making decisions in the abstract. It is about recognizing that every decision has real consequences for real people. Agreement will not always be possible, especially in politics, but disagreement does not have to lead to hostility or gridlock. Better decisions are made when the focus remains on what needs to be accomplished.

When my wife, Stephanie, and I chose to call the Flathead Valley home, we saw a place where hard work still matters, neighbors show up for one another, and kids have the freedom to explore a community that is invested in their future. Those qualities are increasingly hard to find, and worth protecting.

Doorstep conversations aren’t really about politics; they’re about whether a family can afford to stay in their home, whether a business can succeed here and whether our children will have the same opportunity to build a life in Montana.

This campaign is about protecting what works, addressing what doesn’t and making sure government remains accountable to the people it serves.

It would be my honor to serve you as your representative in House District 3.

Derek Peachey is a Republican candidate for HD 3.