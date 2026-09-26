One Nation Under God

Soon our lives and media will swarm us with political spending and mostly negative exaggerations about the opposition. What is essential is to regain a country based on freedoms, opportunity and compassion? Some of our national trends toward anti-family, anti-faith, entitlements rather than opportunity, and misguided empathy without accountability are examples of anti-American common sense.

In a free America, opportunity is key. My family of six siblings were blessed to adjust after our father’s death at a young age and become productive and contributing Americans. Five of us served in our country’s military and with education and training became welders, mechanics, parts managers, truck drivers, and public servants, raising our children and grandchildren to be independent and contributing members of a free nation.

Socialist government control in 2022 told us not to attend church, not to care for our suffering elderly, questionable injections, and only the elite had privileges.

Please do not allow our elections to send us toward becoming a Third World country again.

Richard Pittsley

Missoula