Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Marion
Where: 164 Bitterroot Estates Drive
Price: $649,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,904
This 1.15-acre property is fully fenced, with mountain views and a woodstove-warmed living area under vaulted ceilings. The finished lower level has heated floors and a custom built-in library, and outside there’s a greenhouse, a chicken coop, and room to garden. A backup generator, mini-split cooling, and built-in accessibility features round out the home. REAL Broker Flathead
MLS Number: 30078085
Kalispell
Where: 28 West Ashley Hills Drive
Price: $658,500
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,608
Set on a full acre just outside Kalispell, this split-level home has a bright main floor and a daylight walkout basement for extra living space. A deck and patio look out over mountain and tree views, and a two-car garage adds everyday convenience. There’s still plenty of open acreage left for a garden, a shop, or just extra room to spread out. Bannack Real Estate
MLS Number: 30076333
Kalispell
Where: 77 Scarborough Avenue
Price: $645,000
What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,576
This Hillcrest Estates home sits on just over half an acre with an open floor plan and three bedrooms on the main floor. A separate large shop, two sheds, and a greenhouse give it real storage and hobby space beyond the attached two-car garage. It’s close to medical offices, schools, shopping, golf courses, and walking trails. RE/MAX River View
MLS Number: 30071403
Whitefish
Where: 4260 U.S. Highway 93 West
Price: $649,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,320
Set on 5 private acres less than 10 miles from downtown Whitefish, this home connects to its detached two-car garage through a covered breezeway. A 988-square-foot shop with two oversized bays leaves room for an RV, a boat, or a workshop, and additional outbuildings add even more storage. Glacier National Park is less than an hour away. National Parks Realty – Whitefish
MLS Number: 30073989
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].