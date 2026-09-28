Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Marion

Where: 164 Bitterroot Estates Drive

Price: $649,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,904

This 1.15-acre property is fully fenced, with mountain views and a woodstove-warmed living area under vaulted ceilings. The finished lower level has heated floors and a custom built-in library, and outside there’s a greenhouse, a chicken coop, and room to garden. A backup generator, mini-split cooling, and built-in accessibility features round out the home. REAL Broker Flathead

MLS Number: 30078085

Kalispell

Where: 28 West Ashley Hills Drive

Price: $658,500

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,608

Set on a full acre just outside Kalispell, this split-level home has a bright main floor and a daylight walkout basement for extra living space. A deck and patio look out over mountain and tree views, and a two-car garage adds everyday convenience. There’s still plenty of open acreage left for a garden, a shop, or just extra room to spread out. Bannack Real Estate

MLS Number: 30076333

Kalispell

Where: 77 Scarborough Avenue

Price: $645,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,576

This Hillcrest Estates home sits on just over half an acre with an open floor plan and three bedrooms on the main floor. A separate large shop, two sheds, and a greenhouse give it real storage and hobby space beyond the attached two-car garage. It’s close to medical offices, schools, shopping, golf courses, and walking trails. RE/MAX River View

MLS Number: 30071403

Whitefish

Where: 4260 U.S. Highway 93 West

Price: $649,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,320

Set on 5 private acres less than 10 miles from downtown Whitefish, this home connects to its detached two-car garage through a covered breezeway. A 988-square-foot shop with two oversized bays leaves room for an RV, a boat, or a workshop, and additional outbuildings add even more storage. Glacier National Park is less than an hour away. National Parks Realty – Whitefish

MLS Number: 30073989

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].