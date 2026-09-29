Elk-Kootenai Study Board Postpones Draft Report on Transboundary Coal Pollution

A binational study board examining decades of coal mine pollution in the Elk-Kootenai watershed has postponed the release of its draft Final Report to late November and secured a second extension on its final deadline, pushing its recommendations to Feb. 5, 2027.

The International Elk-Kootenai Watershed Study Board had planned to release the draft Sept. 30, opening a public comment period that would have run through Oct. 16. The revised schedule instead opens a one-month comment period in late November. The board said in a news release that the public had requested a longer window during earlier comment periods.

The board’s final report and recommendations to the International Joint Commission (IJC) were previously due Dec. 9.

The board said the added time will allow it to complete quality assurance processes and ensure the report “reflects the breadth of technical analysis and input received throughout the study process.” It also said it will conduct more in-depth engagement with Indigenous Nations and advisory groups. The release did not say whether public meetings planned for this fall will still be held.

Tom Bansak, the board’s U.S. co-chair and associate director of the Flathead Lake Bio Station, said he was unable to provide additional information about the postponement. The IJC’s media contacts did not respond to phone and email requests for comment by publication time.

The postponement is the board’s second delay. An earlier extension, announced April 14, moved the deadline for the final report to Dec. 9. The IJC said at the time it was needed to offset time lost during the U.S. federal government shutdown and B.C. government labor action in late 2025. The board attributes this delay to quality assurance and deeper engagement with Indigenous Nations.

The board, made up of experts and knowledge holders from both countries and the Ktunaxa Nation, was appointed in 2024 after Canada and the United States asked the IJC under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 to examine pollution in the watershed. It was the first such request in the commission’s history developed jointly with an Indigenous Nation. The board delivered an interim report to both governments in late 2025.

Its task is not to conduct new research but to synthesize existing data collected by governments, researchers, industry and communities, including selenium and other contaminants leaching from coal mines in British Columbia’s Elk River Valley and migrating downstream into Montana and Idaho. Four technical working groups are examining water quality, human health, ecosystem health and cumulative effects, and mitigation. A separate governance body established at the same time will review the final report and develop an action plan, meaning that work will now begin after February.

A map of the Elk and Kootenai River watershed spanning the border of British Columbia, Montana and Idaho. Courtesy of the International Joint Commission

The revised timeline still puts the board’s findings ahead of the formal review of Glencore’s proposed Fording River Extension, which would extend the life of Canada’s largest metallurgical coal mine by decades. Under a joint permitting timeline for the project, which is subject to change, Elk Valley Resources would submit its application in the second quarter of 2027, with provincial and federal decisions not expected until late 2028.

A coalition of tribes and conservation groups is pressing Ottawa for an independent federal review of the expansion, which Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin declined in May. Tribal governments have long called for a moratorium on new or expanded open-pit coal mines in the transboundary watershed until the effects of existing pollution are understood and remedied. Elk Valley Resources says provincial and federal assessments of the project have been comprehensive and that it is making significant progress on its water quality plan.

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