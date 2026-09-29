Keep Partisan Politics Out of Montana’s Courtrooms

Montana’s small business owners work hard, create jobs, and build communities. They are also some of the Montanans most likely to face litigation as they navigate the complexities of employment, contracts, partnerships, and insurance disputes. They need judges who are experienced, fair, and consistent in their application of the law.

Montanans value fair, unbiased courts and judges who interpret our laws and Constitution consistently and reliably. That’s why we’ve elected our judges in nonpartisan elections for over 90 years. Unfortunately, partisan money threatens to infect our courts with fickle partisan politics, and that’s bad for business in Montana. That’s why I support Constitutional Initiative 132, to keep Montana’s judicial elections nonpartisan. The business community needs a steady hand from judges.

If we inject partisanship into our judiciary, business owners can expect less consistent decisions as partisan judges serve partisan primary voters. That drives up costs to businesses and consumers. As a business attorney, I know how uncertain the legal system is for business owners. From liability claims to employment disputes, we need judges to apply the law consistently and impartially, so our job creators can make plans to build our communities.

Partisanship belongs at the statehouse, not at the courthouse. If judges wear partisan labels, the other side will always see partisan reasons for decisions they do not like. Judges of an opposite party may feel compelled to undo the work of the other side, creating inconsistencies and making it harder for businesses to plan. Should a business owner have to worry about whether the judge they appear before is the same party as them? No. That’s why CI-132, on the ballot this fall, is so important. It keeps judges accountable to the Constitution and all voters, not to political parties and their money. Politicians already passed a law allowing political parties to contribute $89,050 to Supreme Court candidates. We know which judicial candidates each party supports and opposes, because they tell us. We do not need our judges declaring loyalty to parties, too.

Can our judicial system do better for Montanans? Certainly. It is difficult for people to access our courts. Judges do not always make the right decisions. The Legislature recently created a Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission to help the general public understand how our judges are doing their jobs. Let’s not give in to the temptation of the quick fix of partisan labels. Being a judge is already a hard job that not a lot of people want to do. A partisan judiciary will only make our existing problems worse.

Montana’s economy runs on our small businesses, including farms and ranches. They need more consistency from our courts, not less. By voting yes on CI-132, you’re protecting Montana’s businesses from inconsistent rulings based on partisanship. That keeps costs down and businesses open in your community.

Join me and hundreds of small business owners across Montana in voting yes on CI-132 in November so we can keep partisan politics out of our courts.

Mike Talia is a Helena attorney and former Republican candidate for the Montana Legislature.