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Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sept. 21: Aggressive Staring

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Wednesday, Sept. 16

6:36 p.m. A guy walking down the road was enjoying a beer and minding his own business.

7:21 p.m. A resident took down some “trashy” sprinkler service advertisements, which angered the sprinkler serviceman who accused law enforcement officers of being new and ignorant about the law.

7:54 p.m. A man with a sweet tooth regularly drinks BuzzBalls inside the store without paying before puking down his shirt.

Friday, Sept. 18

10:25 a.m. A man was agitated with law enforcement after he was chased by a teenaged motorist in the parking lot and told police to just check their Flock cameras.

11:17 a.m. A woman left some important items, including $25,000 in cash, a house deed, a car title and a 24-karat gold bar, in a black bag on top of her car and drove away.

3:43 p.m. A “jerk hole who isn’t even handicapped” was taking up two handicap spots in a “vehicle like a little Subaru.”

Saturday, Sept. 19

12:57 p.m. Two guys were “engaged in physical combat.”

9:36 p.m. A teenager who was trespassed from all school properties was asking people for booze and trying to get into the dance.

8:23 p.m. A deaf chihuahua was booked into dog jail.

9:36 p.m. The “little party” in the parking lot was “getting rowdy.”

Sunday, Sept. 20

4:50 p.m. A caller wanted to thank law enforcement for their assistance.

5:20 p.m. A 3-year-old who had been missing for 10 minutes was just hiding in the bedroom.

6:42 p.m. Someone called to discuss their “emotional trouble.”

Monday, Sept. 21

8:41 a.m. There were syringes in the park.

4:48 p.m. A driver was “aggressively staring” at an older couple who were in a slow-moving vehicle.

7:16 p.m. A guy wearing a rainbow shirt and his three huskies were causing a ruckus at the dog park.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

2:23 a.m. A hotel guest solicited drugs from his neighbors before breaking a window and making a getaway on a stolen bike.

See All Police Blotter

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