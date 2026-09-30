Hungry Horse Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Neighbor

A 58-year-old Hungry Horse man was arrested on pending felony charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment after allegedly shooting at his neighbor during a dispute Tuesday night, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Reginald Arthur Walker Jr. was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Sept. 30. The shooting was reported at approximately 7:58 p.m.

Sheriff’s office detectives and Crime Scene Team members are investigating.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the case are asked to contact detectives at (406) 758-5600 or [email protected].

[email protected]