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Crime

Hungry Horse Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Neighbor

Reginald Arthur Walker Jr., 58, was booked into Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked at the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on March 31, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A 58-year-old Hungry Horse man was arrested on pending felony charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment after allegedly shooting at his neighbor during a dispute Tuesday night, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Reginald Arthur Walker Jr. was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Sept. 30. The shooting was reported at approximately 7:58 p.m.

Sheriff’s office detectives and Crime Scene Team members are investigating.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the case are asked to contact detectives at (406) 758-5600 or [email protected].

[email protected]

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