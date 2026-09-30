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Search and Rescue Crews Recover Body of Washington Hiker Who Fell From Cliff Above Leigh Lake

The 24-year-old man fell about 500 feet while descending from Snowshoe Peak in the Cabinet Mountains, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said

By Maggie Dresser
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Search and rescue teams on Monday recovered the body of a 24-year-old Washington man who fell 500 feet from a cliff above Leigh Lake in the Cabinet Mountains near Libby, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch received a report at about 3:51 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, that a hiker had fallen from a cliff above the lake while descending from Snowshoe Peak with a group.

David Thompson Search and Rescue crews responded to the area and a helicopter from Spokane Regional Air Support Unit was deployed. Flight operations were unsuccessful due to the lack of daylight hours.

Search and rescue members returned Monday, Sept. 28, and found the hiker on a ledge about 1,900 feet above Leigh Lake.

Because of the ledge’s location, the helicopter crew could not safely retrieve the man. Instead, the helicopter flew SAR crews to the site, where they recovered the body using a rope system.

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